Hottest day in Glasgow since records began as city hits 31.9C

Meteorologists have confirmed that Glasgow has had its warmest ever day as the temperature in the city topped 31.9C.

The city beat Wednesday’s high of 31.3C (88.3F) in Aviemore in the Highlands, and came close to matching the hottest June day ever recorded in Scotland - 32.2C (89.9F) at Ochtertyre in Perth and Kinross in 1893.

At 31C (87.8F), Strathallan in Perthshire enjoyed the second highest temperature on Thursday, followed by Tyndrum which saw the mercury hit 30.7C (87.2F)

The Met Office said Thursday saw Glasgow beat a previous high of 31.1C (87.9F) recorded in 1950.

Forecaster Sophie Yeomans said: “It’s the warmest day of the year in Scotland again today, but we haven’t quite beaten the June record.

“Around the coastline it will have been a little fresher, with Aberdeen recording a high of 23.7C (74.6F).”

The sizzling hot weather brought problems for rail operators, with speed restrictions in force due to high rail temperatures and the risk of them buckling.

ScotRail had to reduce services running to and from Glasgow Central.

Network Rail said it had activated its “extreme weather action teams” and was monitoring track-side temperatures.

The operator tweeted a video of workers painting lines white in a bid to reduce rail temperatures by around 5C.

The Glasgow Science Centre also suffered from the heat, which melted the roof and sent “black goo” dripping down the building.

The Centre tweeted: “Yep, the weatherproof membrane from our roof is quite literally melting.

“The structural integrity of the roof is completely sound, but we are left with a bit of an unsightly black goo on the roof. We shall set about cleaning it when everything cools down a bit!”

Meanwhile, Police Scotland issued a warning about the potentially fatal consequences of leaving animals in vehicles in this weather.

The force said on Twitter: “Please do not leave your pets in the car, even if only popping to the shops - cars heat up v quickly. The temp in a parked car, even in the shade with open windows, can rapidly reach a level high enough to seriously harm or kill your pet.”