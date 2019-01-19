Homeless woman’s death near Glasgow’s Gallowgate sparks online tributes

Tributes have poured in after a homeless woman was found dead in the Gallowgate area of Glasgow.

The woman, who is believed to have been in her 30s, was found dead in Watson Street on Thursday.

Police were made aware of the discovery at around 11.40am and emergency crews including ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

It is understood that ambulance personnel attempted to resuscitate the woman at the spot where she was discovered, but to no avail.

Officers say they are not treating the death as suspicious, adding that a post mortem would be carried out in due course.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 11.40am on Thursday, police were made aware of the death of a woman in Watson Street.

“A post-mortem will be carried out in due course.”

Staff at McKinnon’s Bar, which faces Watson Street at the Gallowgate, paid tribute to the woman and has been shared thousands of times.

The woman had been present in the Gallowgate area for a while, according to the post.

“This is someone’s daughter mother sister,” reads the post.

“She’s a family somewhere. And their worst fear has happened.

Staff added: “Yet another victim of our messed up society.”

Around 2,000 people have commented on the post on the bar’s Facebook page and it has been shared more than 3,600 times.