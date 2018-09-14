Here are the 20 Glasgow pubs named in the Good Beer Guide 2019

The guide lists the top pubs in the UK, as well as new and existing breweries in each area.

Plenty of pubs across Glasgow were included. The guide is broken down by region and also town to make it easier for people to look for the best pubs in their area or in places they want to visit.

The guide, which is now in its 46th year, is compiled by independent volunteers and each pub is visited at least once so it can be judged. The beer at each pub is assessed according to a national scoring system, and other factors are taken into account, including the pub’s history.

Here are the 20 pubs in Glasgow which made it into the guide

Babbity Bowster - 16-18 Blackfriars Street, Merchant City, G1 1PE

Blackfriars - 36 Bell Street, Merchant City, G1 1LG

Bon Accord - 153 North Street, Charing Cross, G3 7DA

Clockwork Beer Co - Cathcart Road, Mount Florida, G42 9HB

Counting House - 2 St Vincent Place, G1 2DH

Crossing the Rubicon - 372 Great Western Road, Woodlands, G4 9HT (just east of Kelvin Bridge)

Drum & Monkey - 91-93 St Vincent Street, G2 5TF (Renfield Street junction)

Drygate - 85 Drygate, Dennistoun, G4 0UT (off John Knox Street)

Henglers Circus - 351-363 Sauchiehall Street, Charing Cross, G2 3HU

Inn Deep - 445 Great Western Road, Hillhead, G12 8HH

Laurieston Bar - 58 Bridge Street, Tradeston, G5 9HU

Mulberry St - 778 Pollokshaws Road, Strathbungo, G41 2AE

Pot Still - 154 Hope Street, G2 2TH

Raven - 81-85 Renfield Street, G2 1LP

Sir John Moore - 260-292 Argyle Street, G2 8QW

Sir John Stirling Maxwell - 136-140 Kilmarnock Road, Shawlands, G41 3NN

Sloans - Argyll Arcade, G2 8AG (off Argyll Street)

State Bar - 148 Holland Street, Charing Cross, G2 4NG (just off Sauchiehall Street, opposite Henglers Circus)

Tennents - 191 Byres Road, Hillhead, G12 8TN

Three Judges - 141 Dumbarton Road, Partick, G11 6PR

What is CAMRA?

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has more than 187,000 members across the world, and works to promote real ale and pubs.

Through their campaigning, real ale is now produced by more than 1,500 breweries, and there are more than 11,000 specialist products.

If you would like to buy a copy of the guide, go to the CAMRA website.