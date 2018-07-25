Gun fired at Glasgow property in targeted attack

Have your say

Police are investigating after a gun was fired at a property in a targeted attack in Glasgow.

A firearm was discharged on Green Close in the city’s Calton area yesterday just after 1pm.

Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing and appealed for witnesses.

READ MORE: Man with narcolepsy spends hundreds on shopping while asleep

Detective Inspector Greig Wilkie said: “Nobody was injured, but it appears to be a targeted attack.

“If anyone has any information regarding anything suspicious around that area, please contact us on 101.”