Greens targeting 2 seats in Glasgow - Patrick Harvie

Glasgow’s Green MSP Patrick Harvie is setting his party the challenge of winning at least two Scottish Parliament seats in Scotland’s largest city.

Using his autumn conference speech to praise Green councillors for the party’s best-ever performance in the 2017 council election in Glasgow, Harvie said that further electoral success in the next Holyrood election would come with the added bonus of knocking “a Tory or two off the list”.

Speaking at Strathclyde University’s Science and Innovation Centre, Mr Harvie told activists that the party must begin campaigning now to achieve its aim of doubling its number of MSPs in Glasgow.

Patrick Harvie, MSP for Glasgow, said:

“In Glasgow, we’re already getting geared up for 2021 and beyond. We’re working not just for one more regional MSP, but more; not just for regional MSPs but for our first ever constituency seat too; not just for more Greens, but for the chance to knock a Tory or two off the list as well!

“We’re also laying the groundwork for our best ever council election the year after, where more communities will benefit from the passion, commitment and inspiration of a Green councillor leading the change at local level.

“That can and must happen in every part of Scotland. Our members have the power to lead this change in your community, in branches and local campaigning – changing the world one doorstep at a time, learning as we go what our supporters expect of us, and inspiring them to join us, and work with us for the Green vision of a just, peaceful, democratic and sustainable world.

“That means getting out there, into campaign mode; we’re no longer post-election, but pre-election once again as we look forward to electing more MSPs and councillors, but more than that – recognising also that we need to be there, whether there’s an election coming or not – active in communities, having conversations on the doorsteps, standing with those working for change.”