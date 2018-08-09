Glass panel falls from tenth floor of Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow

Have your say

A glass panel has fallen ten floors from the top of the multi-million-pound hospital.

The glass shattered near the front entrance of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on Thursday morning but no-one was injured during the incident.

Four men were seen outside the hospital attempting to brush away the shattered glass - which fell from near the top of the building.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) confirmed nobody was injured by the cladding. It follows similar incidents in May and July last year involving the same type of panel.

An NHSGGC spokesman said: “An external decorative external panel this morning fell from the 10th floor of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital building.

“Fortunately no-one was hurt and the area was immediately secured. Facilities staff are on site to assess and repair the damage.

“It is not at this time clear why this happened.”

The area has been cordoned off by officials on site.

