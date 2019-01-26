Glasgow woman, 89, suffers dislocated shoulder in ‘shameful’ bag snatch incident

An 89-year-old woman suffered a dislocated shoulder when thieves snatched her bag with such force that it knocked her off her feet.

Police have branded the actions of her two attackers as “shameful”.

The pensioner was in a common close in Onslow Drive in the Dennistoun area of Glasgow when two men approached and pulled her bag from her.

In doing so, they knocked her to the ground and she dislocated her shoulder, police said.

The woman was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The hessian shopping bag was later recovered in Whitehill Street, with several items missing.

Officers have issued descriptions of the two suspects following the robbery, which happened at around 3.35pm on Friday.

Both men are white, aged in their early 20s, with a gaunt appearance, a local accent and short black hair.

The first man is around 5ft 11in and he was wearing a blue tracksuit top with an orange T-shirt underneath and blue tracksuit trousers.

The second suspect is around 5ft 7in and was wearing a dark green or blue jacket and black jogging trousers.

Detective Constable Stephen McCabe said: “It’s imperative that we locate these two men, whose shameful actions left an 89-year-old woman with a dislocated shoulder and in pain.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to consider if they saw these two men, did you see them loitering around the street? Did you see them as they made off with the woman’s bag?

“If you think you know who these two men are or you have any information which could assist in our investigation, please do contact us.”