Glasgow streets closed as filming of Outlander gets underway

Have your say

A number of streets in Glasgow will be closed both today and tomorrow ahead of filming for the hit show, Outlander.

The Outlander cast will descend on the city to shoot scenes for the upcoming season of the cult series.

The filming is giving hardcore Outlander fans the chance to try and spot the cast and crew as they film in the city.

READ MORE: Outlander fans urged to pay Culloden ‘more respect’

A number of film and TV trucks will be spotted around Glasgow today as filming for the fourth season concludes.

Last month, a number of fans travelled to Dunure keen to get a glimpse of Caitriona Balfe filming.

READ MORE: Outlander auditions forced to close early due to huge numbers of applicants

James Morrison Street and St Andrews Street will be closed off from 10am until 11pm both today and tomorrow.

Parking and loading will also be restricted during these dates.

Stewards are in place to grant local access.

Diversions will start at London Road, running through the Saltmarket and then Steel Street.