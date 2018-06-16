Glasgow School of Art fire update: Nicola Sturgeon visits the scene

The First Minister has visited Glasgow and spoken at the scene of the devastating fire, which burned throughout the night

A restoration project, which was set to cost between £20 million and £35 million, had been returning the famous art school to its former glory after a devastating fire in 2014, with Brad Pitt and Peter Capaldi among those lending their support.

Speaking as she visited the scene, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said:”It’s heartbreaking.

“The fire, as I think everybody could see from the pictures last night, has been a devastating blaze, much much worse than the one that took hold of the Mackintosh building four years ago so the damage is severe and extensive.

“Obviously there are assessments and discussions ongoing with the fire service and building control about the structure of it and it’s structural safety. Obviously all of us hope the building can be saved but I think it’s too early to draw any conclusions from that.

“It’s actually quite hard to find the words, given what happened four years ago, the fact that it was so close to being reopened after the restoration that this has happened.

“My heart goes out to everybody associated with the art school but and I think this is an important point there was no loss of life last night, nobody was injured, sometimes I think we take that a bit too much for granted and that’s down to the speed of response and skill of the firefighters that we’re not mourning loss of life today.”

