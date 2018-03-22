Glasgow’s Pavilion Theatre saved from Sauchiehall Street blaze

Have your say

One of Glasgow’s most-loved buildings has been saved from a major blaze on Sauchiehall Street described as “an inferno”.

Crews have stopped the fire that consumed Victoria’s nightclub from spreading to the 114-year Pavilion Theatre.

The blaze has now been contained, with more than 120 firefighters battling the incident.

Assistant Chief Officer Lewis Ramsay said saving the Pavilion Theatre had been one of their first priorites.

He said: “It was a really complicated fire with an extensive fire spread, spreading across a number of older tenement-style buildings.

“I am delighted to say we have managed to contain it within the block that was affected and more importantly we have managed to protect and save some iconic premises round about, most notably the Pavilion Theatre.

The historic Pavilion Theatre has been saved from the Sauchiehall Street blaze. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“I can’t tell you how relieved I am no-one was injured.”

The alarm was raised about 8:20am.

ACO Ramsay praised the first crews for their quick response.

“The first crews did a great job,” he said.

Fire crews battle to put out a fire on Glasgow's Sauchiehall Street

“They got into the premises as quickly as they could, but it was an inferno.

“It was like a blowtorch and they were beaten back by the heat and the flames and a really rapid spread.”

ACO Ramsay said fire crews had to come out of the building quickly before undertaking “some really aggressive firefighting”.

“I had concerns the fire would spread and that was high up in my priorities,” he said.

The blaze on Sauchiehall Street has now been contained

“We took steps to ensure that didn’t happen and we have now stopped the fire in the building of origin.”

A total of 20 fire engines were sent to the scene of the fire.

Occupants of surrounding buildings have been warned to stay indoors and keep their windows closed due to the suspected presence of asbestos.

