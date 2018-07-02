Glasgow resident forced to duct tape doors and windows of his home due to ‘unbearable’ smell after neighbour found dead

A man has said being in his home has become ‘unbearable’ due to the smell of his decomposed neighbour

Archie McDonald has resorted to duct taping the front door and windows of the address on Laurel Street, where Genevieve Cheng was found dead.

It is believed the body of the 82-year-old had lain dead for up to ten days in the flat in Glasgow before being discovered on June 18.

Since the police removed the body, Glasgow Housing Association, who own the flat, have said they are unable to clean it until any relatives of the dead pensioner are found.

Police made the appeal for anyone related to Ms Cheng to come forward three days after she was found but no one has been traced as of yet.

Enquiries revealed that she has two children from a previous relationship and used to live on Kelvinhaugh Street.

Mr McDonald, who worked for GHA for 27 years as a plumber, said the smell has become unbearable and has been worsened by the warm weather.

He added that the pensioner, described as a ‘recluse’, begged him to buy her food weeks before her death.

He said: “Jenny (Genevive) was very quiet and was rarely seen coming out of her flat but a few weeks ago she chapped on my door and said she was starving.

“She posted a grocery list through my letterbox with a load of non-perishable food on it - which struck me as strange.

“A few weeks past and there hadn’t been any movement from her flat so I mentioned it to the concierge and we eventually had a look through the letterbox. The smell was like nothing you would be believe.

“The police came and opened the door and were gagging from the smell.”

He added: “I’ve complained to the GHA but they are refusing to do anything about until her family come forward.

“The longer they leave it, the worse the smell is getting. It’s appalling. I’ve had to duct tape every part of the door that the smell would possibly be coming out of but it’s still lingering.

“How long will it be before anyone comes forward?”

Police Scotland handed over the keys to the property to Glasgow Housing Association on Tuesday temporarily for some personal effects to be removed.

A GHA spokesperson said: “This matter is being dealt with by the police.

“We were allowed access by the police this week to clear some items. We instructed a specialist contractor and this was done within 24 hours.”

