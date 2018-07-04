Glasgow pubs and clubs can stay open longer during championships

Have your say

Pubs, clubs, restaurants and hotels in Glasgow will be allowed to stay open an hour later each day throughout next month’s European Championships.

The west coast city will co-host the major sporting event from 2-12 August along with Germany’s capital Berlin.

Bars in Glasgow will be allowed to stay open until 1am during the championships.

Clubs will have their opening hours extended to 4am.

The extensions have been granted today by the Glasgow Licensing Board (GLB).

The longer opening hours are not mandatory, with premises not obliged to take up the offer.

But the licensing board said venues must notify the council if they intended to use the relaxed laws.

Casinos are already able to run until 6am and are not affected by the extension.

The championships will be the biggest event hosted in Scotland since the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Glasgow and other locations around Scotland will host swimming, cycling, rowing, triathlon, gymnastics and golf as part of the championships.

All athletics events will be run in Berlin.

GLB chair Matt Kerr told BBC Scotland: “I’m sure our licensed trade will rise to the occasion as they always do.”

He added: “Glasgow pubs, clubs and restaurants have a fantastic reputation and we know from our experience during the Commonwealth Games that people in the city want to go out and enjoy themselves after the day’s competition is over.”