Glasgow office complex to boast Scotland’s first cycle-in ramp

A new speculative office building in Glasgow is set to boast Scotland’s first ramp allowing cyclists to ride straight into their office.

The 94,000 qft city centre development has been billed as Glasgow’s most sustainable building when completed in 2020.

The building would replace traditional underground car parking with high-spec cycle, fitness and shower facilities accessed by the city’s first cycle-in ramp.

Named Cadworks, the Grade A building would also boast virtually column-free office accommodation as well as animated ground and first floors.

Cadworks would link with many of the city’s existing and new cycle routes to the city centre.

Real estate investment platform FORE Partnership said the development would have the highest cycling ratio in Glasgow with 108 cycle racks.

FORE managing partner Basil Demeroutis said: “Cadworks will be our flagship Scottish development and, as with our other buildings across Europe, we will deliver the highest quality space possible whilst refusing to compromise on our absolute values of ethical investment, sustainable development and, social responsibility.

“Our way of working represents a sea change in how development across the world needs to happen.

“We have a collective responsibility to build and operate buildings in a way that protects our built and natural environments as well as serves our communities. We have to prove that we are able to bring the best possible products to market responsibly.”

