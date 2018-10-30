Glasgow manufacturer Rearo unveils new jobs after six-figure head office expansion

A family-run bathroom and kitchen surface manufacturer has announced a new intake of staff following the completion of a six-figure expansion of its Glasgow headquarters.

Rearo has added 2,000 square feet to its head office in Govan in a £200,000 expansion, partly funded by a regional selective assistance grant from Scottish Enterprise, which it expects will create up to ten jobs.

The additional space houses the company’s new marketing suite and sampling centre, staff facilities and an expanded transport office, which will improve efficiency in processing orders. Construction was carried out building services firm AGM Group.

Rearo has some 100 employees across its network of branches, which comprises sites in Ayr, Rosyth, Inverness, Lerwick in Shetland, Newcastle and Newport.

Managing director Graham Mercer said: “Increasing online sales and demands, as well as significant contract wins in the hotel, restaurant and social housing sectors, meant improving the flow of our products was essential. We have moved into larger premises in Newcastle to meet demand and we’re opening a new distribution hub in Northampton to enhance our reach into the south of England.

“We have significant plans for Rearo in the coming year and the new facility in Glasgow will play a key role in helping us achieve them.”