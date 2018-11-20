Glasgow Film Festival to stage Matrix events in Central Station arches

Glasgow Film Festival has revealed is to stage a special screening of The Matrix in the arches venue beneath Central Station when it turns 15 next year.

The former cultural venue, which was used previously by the festival in 2013 and 2014, will be playing host to two 20th anniversary screenings of the science-fiction classic with Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss.

An empty warehouse will be transformed into the backdrop for a pop-up screening of space horror Alien.

All ticket-holders for the events, which will feature specially-created installations and an after-party, will be urged to wear black sunglasses and dark leather, in keeping with the film's main iconic characters.

Organisers have also announced that it will be staging a pop-up screening of Ridley Scott's 1970s space horror Alien inside an empty warehouse at an industrial estate in Possilpark.

The festival has promised audiences they will be able to embark on their own laser-tag adventures and sample themed cocktails at the event, which will mark the 40th anniversary of Sigourney Weaver's franchise debut as Ripley.

The festival will also be screening a host of Hollywood classics half a century after their release, including Easy Rider, The Wild Bunch, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Midnight Cowboy and True Grit.

The events are the first to be announced for the 15th festival, which will announced its full programme on 23 January.

Allison Gardner, co-director of the festival, said: "The team have pulled together a brilliant series of events and both The Matrix and Alien will be the pop-up events of the year.

"As ever, it's our audiences who add the fun and frivolities to our immersive events and they have never let us down and always exceed our expectations and ensure the events are fun."