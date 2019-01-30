Glasgow Film Festival 2019: dates, tickets and what's on

This year’s Glasgow Film Festival is fast approaching, and with one of the most jam-packed line-ups in the event’s history, making sense of it all can be a little daunting

by Alex Nelson

Hogmanay in Glasgow serves as the backdrop for a romance in film Only You

Hundreds of screenings across 12 days showcase the best of film, both homegrown and imported from around the world, as old classics rub shoulders with exciting new movies getting their first UK showings.

Here’s everything you need to know about Scotland’s biggest film festival.

When is it?

The 2019 Glasgow Film Festival will begin on Wednesday 20 February. The event runs until Sunday 3 March.

Eighth Grade tells the story of a young girl making the fraught transition into an American high school

What’s on?

With seven world premieres, 102 UK premieres and 49 Scottish premieres across 12 days, there are a lot of exciting films to take in as part of this year’s festival.

Leading the pack is mid90s, the directorial debut from Jonah Hill that tells the coming-of-age story of a young LA kid who falls in with a pack of teenage skateboarders. The film gets its UK premiere as part of the festival’s opening gala on Wednesday 20 February.

A second film getting its debut British screening is Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade - another cinematic Bildungsroman, this time telling the story of a young girl making the fraught transition into an American high school.

Elsewhere, films getting the red-carpet treatment include Emilio Estevez’s state-of-the nation drama, The Public, and She’s Missing, from writer/director Alexandra McGuinness, which brings noir thrills to the desert.

Special screenings

Alongside ‘standard’ film screenings, several special events are available to give a distinct spin on the cinema-going experience.

The events brochure offers guests the opportunity to “travel through time” with Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, “unleash your rage at consumer culture” during Fight Club, and “keep on the watch for Agents” with The Matrix.

A special showing of Ghostbusters will allow you to make your own slime along with the '80s comedy, while a screening of The Blair Witch Project at a secret location will likely be a nerve-racking watch indeed.

Scottish films

At Glasgow Film Festival, Scottish filmmakers get their time in the spotlight, with a series of screenings from local cinema heroes.

This year, director Robbie Fraser presents the story of mountaineer Hamish MacInnes in documentary, Final Ascent, while Hogmanay in Glasgow serves as the backdrop for a romance in Only You, among many more films.

There’ll also be a special advance screening of episode two from the final series of Still Game, alongside appearances from Greg Hemphill, Ford Kiernan and long-time Still Game director, Michael Hines, to discuss the show.

Anything else?

That’s not all.

There are many more series of films being put on by the festival, offering everything from cult classics to guilty pleasures.

The Sound & Vision strands showcases music documentaries – including Sonic Youth concert film, Daydream Nation, filmed in Glasgow – while the Stranger Than Fiction series is showing off more traditional documentaries including Netizens, in which a group of women dedicate themselves to fighting the online harassment of women.

There are horror films, experimental offerings, family-friendly screenings and much more, so there’s likely something for everyone across the 12 days.

How much does it cost?

Ticket prices for standard film screenings are £11 for adult tickets, and £6 for children, classed as aged 14 and under.

Concessions are in place for full-time students, over-60s, Jobseekers Allowance recipients, Income Support recipients and registered disabled people, and these tickets will cost £8.80.

Things get even cheaper if you attend screenings between Monday and Friday before 11pm, when screenings are priced at £6.

Several of the festival’s special screenings fall outside of these price brackets. In this instance check the Film Festival website for individual listings.

There are also several free events. Again, seeking out individual listings will give you all the information you need, but tickets for these events will only be issued on the day from the venue where the event is being held when the box office opens.

For more information on the Glasgow Film Festival, head to glasgowfilm.org/glasgow-film-festival