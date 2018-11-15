Glasgow Christmas Markets: where will they be, when do they open and what can visitors expect?

Glasgow’s Continental Christmas Market opens this month, bringing with them the best of traders and stalls from all over Europe.
The two main markets take place in the city’s St Enoch’s Square and George Square.
The St Enoch market runs from Friday 9 November – Sunday 23 December from 10am, and the George Square market opens on Sunday 25 Nov and will run until Monday 31 December from 10am.
Each market features traditional flavours and produce from countries like France, Germany and Italy, there are also guests from further afield (including a special visitor from the Finnish part of Lapland).
At St Enoch Square, the Christmas village market is home to over 50 seasonal chalets selling food, gifts, German beer bars and a German windmill.
The George Square market also has over 50 traders selling artisan food, drink (including beers and Gluhwein) and crafts.
Kids will love the vintage Helter Skelter, carousel and seeing the man himself, Santa.
If you’re looking for more gift inspiration, smaller markets may appeal with the following taking place in the city from this month.
Country Living Fair
SEC Centre
Thursday 15 – Sunday 18 November, times tbc
Sloans Market
Sloans Lane (between Buchanan Street and Argyle Street)
Every Saturday and Sunday, 11am – 5pm
Merchant Square Craft Market
Merchant Square, Candleriggs
Every Saturday, 11am – 6pm
Every Sunday, 12pm – 6pm
Art on the Exchange Festive Markets
Royal Exchange Square
Every weekend, 11am – 6pm
Epilepsy Scotland Christmas Market
Dockyard Social
Sunday 25 November, 12noon – 3pm
Super Market Christmas
Argyle Street Arches
Sunday 25 November, then every weekend until Sunday 16 December, 11am – 5pm
Riverside Christmas Fair & Market
Riverside Museum
Saturday 1 December, 10am – 5pm
Sunday 2 December, 11am – 5pm
3d2d Glasgow Christmas Craft, Art & Design Fair
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Saturday 1 and Sun 2 December, 10.30am – 5pm
Etsy Made Local Glasgow
The Briggait
Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 December, 11am – 4.30pm
Glasgow West End market
Vinicombe Street/Byres Road
Sunday 25 November from noon.