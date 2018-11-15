Glasgow Christmas Markets: where will they be, when do they open and what can visitors expect?

Have your say

Glasgow’s Continental Christmas Market opens this month, bringing with them the best of traders and stalls from all over Europe.

The two main markets take place in the city’s St Enoch’s Square and George Square.

The St Enoch market runs from Friday 9 November – Sunday 23 December from 10am, and the George Square market opens on Sunday 25 Nov and will run until Monday 31 December from 10am.

Each market features traditional flavours and produce from countries like France, Germany and Italy, there are also guests from further afield (including a special visitor from the Finnish part of Lapland).

Read more: Glasgow Christmas Lights 2018: When will they be switched on and where can I see them?

At St Enoch Square, the Christmas village market is home to over 50 seasonal chalets selling food, gifts, German beer bars and a German windmill.

The George Square market also has over 50 traders selling artisan food, drink (including beers and Gluhwein) and crafts.

Kids will love the vintage Helter Skelter, carousel and seeing the man himself, Santa.

If you’re looking for more gift inspiration, smaller markets may appeal with the following taking place in the city from this month.

Country Living Fair

SEC Centre

Thursday 15 – Sunday 18 November, times tbc

Sloans Market

Sloans Lane (between Buchanan Street and Argyle Street)

Every Saturday and Sunday, 11am – 5pm

Merchant Square Craft Market

Merchant Square, Candleriggs

Every Saturday, 11am – 6pm

Every Sunday, 12pm – 6pm

Art on the Exchange Festive Markets

Royal Exchange Square

Every weekend, 11am – 6pm

Epilepsy Scotland Christmas Market

Dockyard Social

Sunday 25 November, 12noon – 3pm

Super Market Christmas

Argyle Street Arches

Sunday 25 November, then every weekend until Sunday 16 December, 11am – 5pm

Riverside Christmas Fair & Market

Riverside Museum

Saturday 1 December, 10am – 5pm

Sunday 2 December, 11am – 5pm

3d2d Glasgow Christmas Craft, Art & Design Fair

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Saturday 1 and Sun 2 December, 10.30am – 5pm

Etsy Made Local Glasgow

The Briggait

Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 December, 11am – 4.30pm

Glasgow West End market

Vinicombe Street/Byres Road

Sunday 25 November from noon.

Read more: 10 of the best gin gifts to buy this Christmas