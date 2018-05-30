Glasgow 2018 festival programme unveiled

Glasgow-born Turner Prize winner Douglas Gordon is to join forces with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra to create a special tribute to his home city.

It will be unveiled in George Square during an 11-day cultural festival staged to coincide with the biggest sporting in the city since the Commonwealth Games.

Glasgow-born Turner Prize winner Douglas Gordon. Picture: TSPL

The Celtic Connections music festival, the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, electronic dance giants Orbital and the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland and rock band Mogwai’s guitarist Barry Burns will also be staging special events in the square.

It will be transformed into a major events space during the European Championships, in August, a new multi-sports event which is being hosted jointly by Glasgow and Berlin in August.

Organisers say Douglas Gordon will be developing a special programme for an event in George Square on 2 August that “responds its rich heritage as the civic heart of the city and where citizens gather for their collective voice to be heard.”

More than 3700 artists will be taking part in Festival 2018, which will include a carnival procession from the city centre to Glasgow Green and a “civic canteen” which will take over a street in the Merchant City to showcase the best of Scotland’s natural larder.

Scottish culture secretary Fiona Hyslop, who launched the full line-up for the cultural programme in George Square today, said: “Festival 2018 is an excellent platform to showcase Scotland’s talent and strengthen connections – both at home and internationally.

“There will be something for everyone and people can have a great day or evening out during the European Championships.

“With this combined offer of elite sport and a vibrant cultural programme they will help further promote Scotland as the perfect stage for major events, enhancing its reputation for inclusiveness, cultural brilliance and creative thinking.”