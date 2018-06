Have your say

Police have found a nine-year-old girl missing from her home in Glasgow.

Skye Docherty had been last seen at an address in Hawick Street, Yoker, at around 9.15pm on Monday.

Police in the area put out an urgent appeal for information on the nine-year-old, noting that she had no money or a mobile phone.

However, a police spokesman confirmed that Skye had been found on Tuesday morning, calling off the major search that had been undertaking by officers in Glasgow.