Full block on Sauchiehall Street to be torn down after fire

The block at the centre of the Sauchiehall Street fire is to be demolished on safety grounds.

At the height of the blaze on Thursday morning more than 120 firefighters were at the scene on the Glasgow city centre street, tackling flames an inferno on the roof of the building which houses Victoria’s nightclub.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was one of the biggest incidents the service has had to deal with and officers remained at the scene over the weekend to damp down the site.

Glasgow City Council said the building could not be saved with demolition expected over the next two months.

The properties affected are 92 to 106 Sauchiehall Street - from The Works stationery shop to Savers at the junction with Hope Street.

The council said it has met with the building owners and shops in the block including Greggs, Specsavers and Victoria’s nightclub are dealing with insurers.

A council spokeswoman said: “An exclusion zone has been erected around the site of the dangerous buildings, which will be demolished as they cannot be saved.

“We have met with the owners of buildings affected by the fire, and will maintain this dialogue over the period.

“The owners of properties in the buildings to be demolished have met with insurers to discuss the next steps.”

An asbestos warning was issued to local residents and businesses as firefighters battled the blaze but atmospheric testing later found there was no risk.

No-one was injured in the incident but shows at the Pavilion and nearby Theatre Royal were cancelled in the wake of the fire.

The Pavilion thanked emergency services for saving the “grand old lady” of Renfield Street, close to the fire.