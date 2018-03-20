Fourth child treated amid infected water scare at children’s hospital

Another child has been re-admitted to the flagship Royal Hospital for Children for an infection which could be linked to the discovery of bacteria in the water supply.

The Glasgow hospital, which sits adjacent to the new Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, launched an investigation last week after microorganism were discovered in the water supply.

Bacteria such as that which is discovered can be damaging for patients who have ‘compromised’ immunity, and three children were treated last week for infections, though it is not known as yet whether the bacteria is the cause.

A fourth child has shown symptoms of infection that could be linked to the bacteria and has now been readmitted to the Royal Hospital for Children.

Four wards which are home to the most compromised children are now subject to testing for infection and stricter infection control measures, Greater Glasgow and Clyde Health Board announced today.

A spokesman confirmed that hospital staff are working alongside experts from Health Protection Scotland, Scottish Water, and Health Facilities Scotland.

He added: “A series of infection control measures were introduced to the affected RHC wards at the weekend and water filters are set to be installed.

“As a result, it is hoped that the full water supply will return to normal within 48 hours after appropriate testing has been carried out and it is anticipated this will be mirrored at the QEUH.”