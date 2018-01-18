Former teacher of Glasgow private school admits making child porn

A teacher from one of Scotland’s top private schools is facing jail for making his own child porn - by recording young girls performing sex acts on themselves and exposing his privates to them.

Craig Wood pleaded guilty to three charges of involvement with indecent images of children.

Wood was a maths teacher at the £11,000-per-year Hutchesons’ Grammar School, in Glasgow, when he was caught with nearly 1,000 indecent images of girls aged between nine and 15.

But he has lost his job and faces being struck off as a teacher after being caught with 959 indecent images of children.

In the videos, Wood exposed himself to girls the same age as the ones he taught - but only after he’d watched them expose themselves to him.

Wood, who also used to work at Renfrewshire Council-run school Paisley Grammar, convinced the girls to expose themselves to him during webcam chats.

There are too many victims for prosecutors to able to determine how many children were involved.

The details emerged Thursday when Wood, 52, admitted his guilt during a pre-trial hearing at Paisley Sheriff Court.

Among Wood’s sordid stash was a 12-minute video of a girl aged between 13 and 15 performing sex acts on herself while “interacting and/or taking direction” from someone on the other end of a web cam.

Procurator Fiscal Depute Fiona Holligan explained: “The footage shows a number of children exposing themselves.

“All of the moving indecent images were filmed from the Flashing and Penis Pokey apps.

“The devices have software which allows the user to record and edit videos, record the screen from a computer and download files from websites or streaming services.

“Flashing involves children playing this game where they expose their underwear, breasts, bottoms and genitals.

“Penis Pokey involves a user placing a sign in front of the camera, with Penis Pokey written thereon, which has a picture of male underwear with a hole cut out.

“If or when a participant interacts, the user removes the sign, places his private parts through the hole, exposing his genitals on camera.”

Wood admitted making “indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children” at his home in Glenburn, Paisley, between August 3, 2014, and February 23 this year, in breach of Section 52(1)(a) of the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982.

He also admitted possessing illegal images between the same dates, in breach of Section 52A(1) of the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982.

And he admitted a third charge of forcing children to expose themselves to him, and exposing himself to them, during online chats, in breach of Section 127(1)(a) of the Communications Act 2003.

He admitted his guilt after the charges the date he began making the images was amended from beginning in June 2008.

As she called for background reports to be prepared and deferred sentence until next month, Sheriff Susan Sinclair warned Wood he could be jailed for the offences, saying: “A range of options are open to the court.”

The prestigious school in Pollokshields, Glasgow, takes primary and secondary pupils and boasts Transport minister Humza Yousaf, telly star Carol Smillie and DJ Ken Bruce as former pupils.

A spokesperson for Hutchesons’ Grammar School said last night: “A member of staff at the Secondary School was immediately suspended when we became aware of the criminal charges.

“He no longer works at the school having left last year.

“Police Scotland has advised us that our pupils and staff have not been, and are not, at risk.

“All the relevant and required checks were carried out at his time of employment. These were satisfactory.”