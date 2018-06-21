For sale: Flat on outskirts of Glasgow available for only £5,000

Have your say

Developers or prospective homeowners desperately seeking any property to call their own may be interested in a flat on the outskirts of Glasgow.

The one-bedroom property, situated in Halfway, Cumbuslang, has been put on the market with a guide price of only £5,000.

Be warned, however, the flat is in desperate need of “extensive upgrading and repair”.

The listing on Rightmove.co.uk reads: “Calling all builders/developers! This one bedroom property would make a fantastic developer/investor opportunity and is sure to attract a lot of interest at such a low guide price.

“This first floor flat is set above retail units within a sandstone building, occupying a popular location within Halfway, Cambuslang.

“The property comprises entrance hallway, lounge, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.

“The property is in need of extensive upgrading and repair throughout and due to the condition no internal viewings are available.

It then adds: “The property is conveniently placed for access all required amenities including nurseries, schooling at all levels and several recreational facilities.

“Kirkhill and Cambuslang train stations are a short walk away, the latter taking approximately 12 minutes to reach Glasgow Central Station.”

