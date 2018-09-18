First Glasgow Subway driverless train goes on show

Driverless trains for the Glasgow Subway went on show for the first time today.

They are due to enter service in 2020 before operating with no staff on board from the following year.

The new trains will be open plan to maximise passenger space. Picture: Stefan Baguette

The first Swiss-built train was exhibited at the InnoTrans trade fair in Berlin.

The open-plan trains will enable passengers to walk from end to end to find a seat, with windows at either end for views along tunnels.

The 17-strong fleet will cost £203 million, the bulk of £288m overhaul of the six-mile circular underground railway which is the third oldest in the world.

The Scotsman revealed in January they would be the first in the UK to run with no staff on board.

The trains are due to enter service in 2020. Picture: Stefan Baguette

Operator Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) previously announced the trains would be driverless, but has now confirmed no other staff will routinely ride in the carriages either.

On other UK underground lines with no drivers, such as on the Docklands Light Railway in London, on-board staff operate the doors.

However, such "unattended train operation" is already in use on some underground lines in Paris, Barcelona and Copenhagen.

The Glasgow Subway's biggest refurbishment for 40 years will also see signalling upgardes to enable trains to operate more frequently - every three minutes, and up to every two minutes before and after football matches.

Passengers will be able to see along tunnels from the end windows. Picture: Stefan Baguette

That compares with up to every four minutes at present.Unite official Pat McIlvogue said: "SPT's future vision involves a Subway system which is ticketless, with no counter staff, no staff on platforms and no staff on trains.

