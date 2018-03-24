Firefighters remain on scene as roads remain closed following Glasgow fire

Have your say

A number of roads and businesses remain closed ‘until further notice’ following a ‘massive’ fire on Sauchiehall Street on Thursday.

Emergency services remain at the site for the third day running, dealing with the ‘ongoing’ fire and the aftermath at Victoria’s nightclub.

The fire on Sauchiehall Street threatened a number of businesses nearby with much of the area still cordoned off.

At the peak of the blaze, over 120 firefighters were working on tackling the fire, with concerns remaining over the fumes in the air as a result of the fire.

The fire was one of the largest the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has faced since 2013.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The building is badly damaged and the area remains cordoned off in order to protect the public. A number of road closures and diversions are still in place and will continue until further notice.”

The pedestrianised area of Sauchiehall Street between Hope Street and West Nile Street remains closed as does Renfield Street between Bath Street and Renfrew Street.

Cineworld, which is near the nightclub, remains closed today however, Buchanan Bus Station is open.

Assistant Chief Officer Lewis Ramsay was in charge of the response during the early stages of the fire.

He said: “We still have crews actively firefighting and taking progressive action to fully extinguish the fire.

“Considerable resources will be in place for the next few days and we will continue to monitor the progress.

“We will remain on the scene for as long as it takes and we are absolutely committed to preventing any further damage to surrounding properties and ensuring the area is made safe.”