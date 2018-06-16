Fire strikes Glasgow School of Art for a second time

Glasgow School of Art has caught fire for the second time in four years.

Flames could be seen ripping through the Charles Rennie Mackintosh designed building in Glasgow city centre late on Friday evening.

Fire crews are were battling to contain the blaze under control into the early hours of Saturday morning.

Flames engulfed the school in May 2014 as students were preparing for their degree shows and a fire investigation found the blaze began when a projector ignited gases from expanding foam used in a student project.

Leader of Glasgow City Council Susan Aitken tweeted: "Devastating news about the ongoing incident at the Glasgow School of Art. Thoughts with all the emergency services as they work their way through this. Glasgow City Council teams on hand to assist residents and those affected. Please stay safe."