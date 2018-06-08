Fire crews tackle major blaze on Glasgow’s Byres Road

A number of firefighters are tackling a large blaze on Glasgow’s Byres Road in the west end of the city.

Residents have been evacuated and two people have been treated for smoke inhalation after the fire broke out in the kitchen of fish and chip restaurant, Old Salty’s.

Crews were called to the scene of the blaze at around 8.42am this morning.

Emergency service vehicles including an ambulance and fire appliances are attending the incident and the road has been closed to all traffic.

Fiona Leverick said on Twitter: “Serious incident going on in Byres Road. Looks like fire at Old Saltys. Avoid area as it’s traffic chaos. Really hope everyone’s ok and no one has come to harm.”

A SFRS pokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 8.42am on Friday, June 8 to reports of a kitchen fire within a business premises on Byres Road, Glasgow.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised a number of fire engines and an aerial unit to the three-storey building, where firefighters are currently tackling a fire on the ground floor.

“Two casualties are being treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service for minor smoke inhalation, and the first and second floor flats have been evacuated.

“Crews will remain at the scene until the area is made safe.”

More to follow.