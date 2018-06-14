Fire crews tackle blaze at Glasgow tower block

Have your say

Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze at a tower block in Glasgow.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the upper floor of high-rise building on Ballater Street in the Gorbals area of the city.

Scottish Fire and Rescue said they were called to the block at Commercial Court in the Gorbals just before 08:00 on Thursday.

A spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 7.58am on Thursday, June 14 to reports of a fire within a flat in Glasgow.

“Operations Control mobilised a number of resources to the scene at Commercial Court, where a fire has taken hold within the kitchen of the 14th floor property.

“Crews presently remain at the scene.”

Smoke billowing from upper floors of a tower block in the Gorbals area of Glasgow. Picture: Twitter/@heyitsnichoIe

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she is in close contact with New Gorbals Housing Association.

She added: “The @scotfire_glasgo response is ongoing. I am receiving updates and will offer all possible assistance to any constituents affected.”

The fire broke out exactly a year after the Grenfell disaster in London.