Eight in hospital after Glasgow high-rise blaze

Have your say

Eight people have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a high-rise building in the Gorbals area of Glasgow.

Smoke could be seen coming from the 14th floor of the building in Commercial Court at around 8am on Thursday.

Emergency services attend a fire in the upper floors of Commercial Court in the Gorbals area of Glasgow.

More than 10 fire crews, police and other emergency services were sent to the scene where a fire had broken out in a kitchen.

It was originally reported that five people had been rescued, however the fire service confirmed eight people were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The extent of their injuries are not yet known.

READ MORE: Five rescued as firefighters tackle high-rise blaze in Glasgow

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Area Manager Alan Fairbairn was the officer in charge of the incident.

He said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 7.58am on Thursday, June 14 to reports of a fire within the kitchen of a 14th floor flat in Glasgow.

“Operations Control mobilised a number of resources to the scene at Commercial Court, where firefighters extinguished the flames.

“A total of eight casualties were passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and transported to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.”