Ed Sheeran fans prepare for ticket cancellations at Glasgow gigs

Ed Sheeran fans attending the singer’s Hampden Park gigs could be refused entry if they purchased a ticket from a resale website.

The singer warned fans that secondary tickets for shows on his UK tour will not be accepted.

If a ticket is a cancelled, fans will be allowed to buy a new one at face value.

The policy was introduced in an attempt to deter ticket “touts” charging inflated prices to genuine fans.

Sheeran will play three sold-out shows at Hampden Park on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Fans heading to the gigs have been advised to be well prepared for the open-air concerts as heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast for Glasgow.

The Met Office issued a severe weather warning for rain for the majority of today, with torrential downpours and thunder and lightning predicted for Saturday and Sunday.