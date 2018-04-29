Drivers warned to avoid Clyde Tunnel following ‘serious collision’

Drivers in Glasgow have been warned to avoid the Clyde Tunnel after the police reported that there had been a “serious Road Traffic Collision”.

The collision is reported to have occurred just after 7pm on Sunday night and is said to have involved a First Bus, with Police and fire crews in attendance at the scene.

Police Control Scotland tweeted: “We can confirm we are currently dealing with a serious Road Traffic Collision at the #ClydeTunnel. There are a number of nearby road closures. Emergency services in attendance & the road will be closed for some time. Please avoid the area. We will provide updates when we can.”

Twitter user Sindy Greenhouse Ⓥtweeted: ‏”So many emergency vehicles near north side of Clyde Tunnel. Hearing that a bus may have overturned. Hope there are no serious casualties.”

Glasgow City Council added on their Twitter account: “The high loop from Victoria Park Drive South onto the Clydeside Expressway is closed eastbound to all traffic. The slip road north from the Clyde Tunnel onto Victoria Park Drive South is also closed. Please avoid.”

Journalist Duncan Kirkhope tweeted that Police Scotland had stated that two people had been “seriously injured” in the incident.