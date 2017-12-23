Death of 18-month-old girl is ‘unexplained’

An 18-month-old girl has died at a house in North Lanarkshire.

Police Scotland said the death at a property in Greenwood Crescent, Coatbridge, was being treated as “unexplained”.

Officers were called to the property at around 5:15pm on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police received a report that an 18 month-old baby had died within a house in Greenwood Crescent, Coatbridge.

“Officers attended and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death, however it is being treated as unexplained meantime.”

