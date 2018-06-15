Crowdfunder launched for memorial bench tribute to Scott Hutchison

Have your say

Frightened Rabbit fans are rallying to raise money for a bench in memory of the late singer Scott Hutchison.

The band’s frontman went missing on May 9. His body was found on the banks of the River Forth days later.

A Just Giving page launched by Ade Cartwright was created in a bid to raise £1,500 to erect a memorial bench in a Glasgow park.

A Twitter account set up to share the crowdfunding page for the project said the bench would be “a place to meet, sing, gather your thoughts and celebrate the amazing love for Scott”.

Since the crowdfunder was launched two days ago, kind-hearted fans from across the globe have raised over £4,000. Any additional funds collected will be donated to charity in Scott’s name.

Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison tragically took his own life last month. Picture: Police Scotland

Frightened Rabbit said the memorial bench was a “lovely idea”.

In a tweet, the band said: “A group of folks have got together to raise money to put a bench somewhere in Glasgow in memory of Scott. Any extra money will go to a charity or other projects in his name.”

The location of the bench has not yet been determined, however Glasgow City Council have reportedly backed the move for the tribute.

To donate to the Just Giving page, visit here.