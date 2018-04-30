Clydeside Expressway fully reopens after bus crash

The Clydeside Expressway has fully reopened this morning after a bus crash yesterday evening.

Eight people were left hospitalised after a single decker First Bus overturned on the A739 slip road from the Clyde Tunnel heading to the west-end of Glasgow.

The access sliproads have reopened this morning, Glasgow City Council have said.

The high loop and slip road from Victoria Park Drive South onto the Clydeside Expressway was closed eastbound to all traffic following the incident which happened at around 7pm on Sunday.

Police Scotland said one person is in a critical condition and two others are in a serious condition following the crash.

The other five people are said to be in a stable condition while 10 others were treated at the scene of the crash.

Pictures on social media showed passengers being treated at the roadside with emergency services in attendance.

Five people, including the driver of the bus, were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where staff described one person as critical and two others as in a serious condition.

The other injured people were taken Glasgow Royal Infirmary and the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A further 10 people are being treated at the scene and if required they will be taken by patient transport to either the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, or Glasgow Royal Infirmary to be checked over.

“Officers from the Divisional Road Policing Unit remain at the scene and the road is closed. A full investigation will be carried out into the cause of the crash.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Operations Control mobilised a number of fire engines to the A814 slip-road, near the Clyde Tunnel, Glasgow.

“Crews currently remain on the scene assisting their emergency service colleagues.”