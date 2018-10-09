Cleaner Glasgow buses unveiled ahead of pollution crackdown

First Glasgow today unveiled the first 75 buses of a £100 million cleaner-engine fleet required to comply with Scotland's first low emission zone next year.

The vehicles, which have the most up-to-date diesel engines, will be among the one in four buses that will have to have them to enter the zone in Glasgow city centre from 1 January.

Aberdeen-based FirstGroup in Scotland's biggest bus operator. Picture: First Bus

FirstGroup, which operates the city's biggest bus fleet, said it would cost nearly £100m to buy or convert buses so all those in the zone are at the Euro 6 engine standard.

The proportion of buses with such engines will have to increase progressively to 100 per cent by the end of 2022.

This will involve replacing or converting 450 of First Glasgow's 850 vehicles at a cost of up to £230,000 each.

However, most of the firm's buses have more polluting engines and there are fears more of these will now operate in other areas of Glasgow and beyond.

The city council has not said exactly when other vehicles, such as cars, taxis, vans and lorries, will face similar restrictions, but it will also by 2022.

Low emission zones, or LEZs, are also planned for Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee by then.

The first of the new double deckers, costing a total of £14m, are being built by Falkirk-based Alexander Dennis Limited.

They will initially go into service initially on the 75 route from Castlemilk to Milton from tomorrow.

They feature USB charging points, leather seats and free wi-fi.

First Glasgow managing director Andrew Jarvis said: "These new buses are just the start of wide-scale improvements we are making to improve our services and provide a better standard for everyone in the city.

"Hopefully, even more people will now sample our new buses, then see it as a real viable alternative to using the car."

Anna Richardson, the city council's convener for sustainability and carbon reduction, said: “Glasgow’s low emission zone (LEZ) will reduce harmful vehicle emissions and make our vibrant city centre a safer and more pleasant place to be.

“The bus industry has worked closely with the council to ensure delivery of the first phase of the LEZ.

“Partnership working is key.

“Whilst the first phase of Glasgow’s LEZ applies to local service buses only, we’re committed to improving air quality, and by the end of 2022, the strict exhaust emission standards required to enter Glasgow’s LEZ will apply to all vehicles.”

Transport secretary Michael Matheson said: “We are providing support for operators, including First Glasgow, to push beyond normal diesel to greener technologies through the Green Bus Fund and Bus Service Operators' Grant."