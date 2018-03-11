Celtic star Scott Sinclair attacked at Glasgow Airport - reports

Have your say

Scott Sinclair came under attack at Glasgow Airport following the Old Firm game.

• READ MORE: Five things we learned from Rangers 2 - 3 Celtic

The Englishman was waiting to board his flight in the BA Lounge when he was verbally attacked, according to the Daily Record, by three individuals,

Police were called and the trio were not allowed to board their flight and escorted from the airport.

Sinclair, who was on the bench during Celtic’s 3-2 win over Rangers at Ibrox, did board the flight.

• READ MORE: Rangers 2-3 Celtic: How the players on both sides rated

A spokesman for the airport confirmed an incident did take place.

He said: “I can confirm there was an incident in the BA lounge.

“Three individuals were removed from the flight and the airport by the police.”

• READ MORE: Celtic’s Leigh Griffiths ties scarf to Ibrox during Old Firm game