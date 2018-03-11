Celtic’s Scott Sinclair attacked at Glasgow Airport after Old Firm game

Have your say

Celtic star Scott Sinclair was verbally assaulted at Glasgow Airport following the Old Firm game.

The footballer was waiting to board his flight in the BA Lounge when he was subjected to verbal abuse by three individuals,

Police were called and the trio were not allowed to board their flight. They were then escorted from the airport.

Sinclair, 28, who was on the bench during Celtic’s 3-2 win over Rangers at Ibrox, did board the flight.

A spokesman for the airport confirmed an incident did take place.

He said: “I can confirm there was an incident in the BA lounge. Three individuals were removed from the flight and the airport by the police.”

Reports of the incident came after police said six people were arrested following yesterday’s Old Firm match.

The match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow ended 3-2 in Celtic’s favour.

Police had said there would a “notable increase” in officers in and around Glasgow. The arrests were made in and near Ibrox Stadium.