CCTV appeal following Glasgow attempted murder

Police have released an image of a man that officers believe may be able to assist with their enquiries into an attempted murder.

The incident occurred on Sunday 1st July just after midnight.

A man was the victim of an assault at Cowcaddens Road near to 335 Hope Street Glasgow.

It is believed that the person responsible made off from the assault on foot into Hope Street.

The man that police believe may be able to assist with their enquiries is described as white, in his mid-twenties, around 6ft tall, of stocky build, with short dark hair, stubble and wearing a white open collar shirt with a pattern, dark knee-length shorts and Converse-style trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact, Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0141 of Sunday 1st July 2018.

Alternatively CRIMESTOPPERS can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.