Castlemilk hit and run victim walking again

A teenage girl who was seriously hurt in a hit and run incident has started to walk again.

Roisin Walker, 14, was one of five children struck by a car in Castlemilk, Glasgow.

A 21-year-old man, who is believed to have been the intended target of the attack, was also injured.

Roisin suffered a broken neck in the incident, which took place on Stravanan Road at around 3.30pm on Saturday 24 March.

Her sister Jamieleigh told BBC Scotland she is recovering well and is back on her feet for the first time since the accident.

She is being treated at Glasgow’s Royal Hospital for Children.

Police Scotland is treating the crime as attempted murder and inquiries are ongoing in a bid to trace the driver of the silver Vauxhall Astra involved.

The vehicle was found burnt out a mile away in Carmunnock after the incident.

Officers confirmed a 21-year-old had been passing the group of children as he crossed Stravanan Road.

The Astra hit him and drove into the group before making off along Stravanan Road and crashing into a parked Volkswagen Passat.

Police say they are exploring a number of lines of inquiry and continuing to review CCTV footage and appeal for information.