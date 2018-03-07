Cambuslang shooting victim ‘lucky to be alive’

A father-of-two is said to be recovering well after he was shot in the face and stomach in an attempted murder bid.

Paul McColl managed to escape his car where he had been targeted in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire, and made his way to the Kirkhill Bar - where emergency services were called - on February 21.

The 48-year-old, who has been manager of local junior football team Cambuslang Rangers for the last three seasons, was lucky not to have been killed, police said.

He underwent surgery at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and is now said to be recovering well.

Detectives have made a fresh appeal for information two weeks on from the attack and said any detail, “no matter how insignificant it may seem”, could prove vital.

Mr McColl was in his black Peugeot 206 in Borgie Crescent when he was shot.

READ MORE: Football manager injured after shooting in Cambuslang

Officers want to speak to a man wearing a pink top who was seen in Borgie Crescent at about 8.30pm, 20 minutes before the shooting.

It has been established that a burnt-out Ford Focus found on Turnlaw Road shortly after the shooting was stolen from the Shawlands area of Glasgow in January.

Detective Inspector Stephen Tennant said: “Although this was a targeted attack and the 48-year-old man would appear to be the intended victim, we realise that such incidents do cause alarm.

“There are increased patrols in the area and I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace whoever is responsible, however we do need their help.

“I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was in Borgie Crescent or Cadoc Street around the time of the incident who hasn’t yet spoken to police.

“In particular, we are trying to trace a man wearing a pink top who was in Borgie Crescent around 8.30pm that evening.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area of Turnlaw Road near to East Greenlees Road who may have noticed any cars parked or anyone making off from the scene, and anyone who may have information regarding the stolen Ford Focus.

“I would like to make a further appeal for any motorists with dash cameras who were in the area, and may have captured any footage of the incident to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact officers through 101, or alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”