Calls for new railway station at Parkhead

An SNP MSP is asking the Scottish Government to consider construction of a new railway station at Parkhead Forge, which would become part of the Airdrie line.

READ MORE - Alan Stubbs: Rangers can still stop Celtic getting 10-in-a-row

Parkhead Forge and Celtic Park, pictured, would both be served by additional transport links in the area. Picture: John Devlin

John Mason pointed to the Forge Shopping Centre and Retail Park, and nearby Celtic Park, as reason to create a new transport link in the area.

The previous Parkhead North station closed in 1955, while a Parkhead Stadium station shut for good nine years later.

At present the closest rail link to Celtic Park is Dalmarnock Station, which is 0.7 miles away from the main stand by foot.

Mason told the Evening Times: “Parkhead is one of the most bustling areas in Glasgow thanks to all the area has to offer, unfortunately the rail links to the area do not reflect this as well as they could.

“In the past Parkhead had its own train station which was open to the public for more than 50 years before being closed in 1955.

“The area where the rail bridge crosses Duke Street could be an option for a site, which could bring strong benefits to the people of Glasgow Shettleston Constituency as well as to those from further afield wanting to visit the area.”

READ MORE - Chris Sutton: Graeme Murty should leave ‘toxic’ Rangers