Body recovered from the River Kelvin in Glasgow

A body has been pulled from the River Kelvin in Glasgow’s West End, police have confirmed.

Police divers made the discovery after reports of a body in the water near to Queen Margaret Drive around 1pm this afternoon, sparking emergency services rshing to the scene.

The divers entered the river and the body was recovered shortly afterwards.

A spokesman for Police Scotland since confirmed to news outlets that formal identification of the body will take place.

The death is not thought to be suspicious.