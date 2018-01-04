Body recovered from River Kelvin confirmed as missing Kirkintilloch man

The body of a man recovered from the River Kelvin has been confirmed as missing man James O’Connor.

Specialist diving units were sent in to the water near Queen Margaret Drive after reports of a body being spotted at around 1.10pm on Tuesday (January 2).

It’s believed to be the body of the missing 39-year-old who was last seen in the town at The Gulf Service Station on Waterside Road, on October 26.

Although no formal identification has taken place, Mr O’Connor’s family have been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 1.10pm on Tuesday January 2, 2018, officers were called to a report of a body found in the River Kelvin at Queen Margaret Drive.

“The body of a man has been recovered and although formal identification has still to take place, it is believed to be James O’Connor and his family has been informed. A post mortem will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, however there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

“We are supporting James’ family at this difficult time and our thoughts are with them and his friends.”

