Body found in search for man missing while swimming in Loch Lomond

The man was seen near to the Maid of the Loch boat.
A body has been found in the search for a swimmer who went missing while in Loch Lomond.

A search was launched last night after a swimmer was feared drowned after getting into difficulty around 9pm.

The man, reported to be a man from Glasgow in his mid 20s, was with friends near the Maid of the Loch boat when the initial report was made.

A body was found around 10.20 this morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At about 9.25pm on Wednesday, a man was seen entering the water near the pier at Balloch.

“The body of a man was recovered this morning at 10.20am.

“He is still to be formally identified and enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances.

“There is nothing suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”