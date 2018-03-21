Body found in Argyll loch believed to be missing pensioner

Have your say

A body found in an Argyll loch is believed to be that of a woman who was reported missing on Monday.

Emergency services coordinated searches in the area and police received a report that a body had been found in Loch Glashan, near Lochgair, on Tuesday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesman said formal identification had yet to take place but added: “It is believed to be 74 year old Violet Lamb, reported missing from Lochgair on Monday, March 19.”

Family have been informed and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The woman was last seen about 2.30pm on Monday, walking along the A83 in Lochgair.