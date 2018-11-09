Backstreet Boys are coming to Scotland as part of DNA world tour

Have your say

Pop boyband Backstreet Boys have announced a Scottish date in their upcoming DNA world tour.

The band, famous for hits Backstreet’s Back and I Want It That Way, have announced a Glasgow show.

They will appear at the Hydro on Friday June 14.

On Twitter, Backstreet Boys tweeted: “Okay, here we go.... #DNAWorldTour 2019!

“Our tenth album #BSBDNA out January 25th!

“Thank you all for coming on this journey.

“Things are about to get interesting!!!!!!”

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday, November 16.