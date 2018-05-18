Armed police detain man ‘brandishing gun’ on Glasgow street

Have your say

Armed police have arrested a man allegedly brandishing a gun in a street in Glasgow.

Officers were alerted to the incident on Sunart Road, Craigton, at around 9.20pm on Thursday.

A 31-year-old man was arrested and taken into police custody.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing armed officers draw guns, however, it is understood no one was injured and no shots were fired.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 9.20pm police were called to reports of a man in possession of a firearm.

“A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

“No shots were discharged.”