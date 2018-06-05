Appeal after death at Bearsden train station

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses after a person died falling from scaffolding at Bearsden train station.

The incident occurred this morning just before 10am when police and ambulance crews were called to the scene following reports that someone was seriously injured after falling from scaffolding.

Police remain at the scene and are investigating the incident.

The person involved has yet to be identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 147 of 05/06/2018.

ScotRail said: “We’re currently unable to serve Bearsden, Hillfoot or Milngavie stations. We’re working closely with the emergency services.”