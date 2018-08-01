Appeal after armed robber targets Glasgow supermarket

Police in Glasgow are hunting an armed man who targeted a supermarket in a “terrifying” attempted robbery.

The incident happened at Farmfoods on Edinburgh Road in Glasgow at 6.50pm on Tuesday.

A man walked into the supermarket and threatened a member of staff with a weapon before making off empty handed.

He is described as white, 5ft 11, of slim build and was was wearing a black hoody, with a scarf covering his face, gloves, jeans and black shoes.

Detective Inspector Alasdair Barlow, Divisional Robbery Unit, said: “Although nobody required medical treatment, this was a terrifying incident for the staff and the customers within the shop.

“We know there was a number of people within the shop at the time and would urge anyone who hasn’t spoken to us already to come forward. We would also urge anyone who was in the area of Edinburgh Road last night who may have seen a man matching the description before or after the incident to contact us.

“Anyone with information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 3130 of Tuesday 31 July 2018. Alternatively you can contact CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.”