Alesha MacPhail’s family ask for help to realise her dream of Youtube stardom

The family of Alesha MacPhail, who was found dead at the age of six, have asked for the help of the public to help realise the youngster’s dream of becoming a successful Youtuber.

Alesha, who was found dead near Rothesay on the Isle of Bute on July 2nd, is shown in a video her family has uploaded to Youtube extolling the virtues of pasta and asking her viewers to like and share her post.

Her family has now published the video as a tribute to the youngster, and revealed she dreamed of being a vlogging star.

The accompanying post said: “(Alesha) was a bright Star in our lifes and everyone who ever met her and she had Big Dreams too and the biggest dream she had was to be a famous Youtuber and this dream was definitely not out of her reach.

“As a Final Farewell until we her meet again Me and My Family would ask you to make her dream come true by sharing this video and subscribing or “leaving some Thumbs up and Comments in the section below for her.

“Once again we would like to thank every single person for their support we are so grateful to every single one of you.

“Rest in Peace Alesha.”

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with Alesha’s rape and murder.